Margaret L. Hippler

She was born Sept. 15, 1941 in Michigan to James W. and Helen S. (Mayle) Cameron.

Mrs. Hippler graduated from high school in Tiffin and attended Tiffin University.

She is survived by her children, Louise Adkins, James Hippler, Sarah (Geoff) Oney, all of Bellevue; her sister, Elizabeth "Betty Jean" Thomas of Trenton, Mich.; grandchildren, Charles (Caitlin) Hippler, Michael Adkins, Shelby Oney and Megan Oney; and two great-grandsons.

Mrs. Hippler was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence F. Hippler; her son, Joseph H. Hippler; her granddaughter, Halley Oney; and her brother, James. M Cameron.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Auxter Funeral Home, 1105 Castalia St., Bellevue, where her funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Bellevue City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to your local Humane Society.

