Joyce A. (Gfell) Buderer

Joyce was born on June 6, 1942 in Norwalk, Ohio to the late Russell and Myrtle (Myers) Gfell.

Joyce was a 1960 graduate of Norwalk High School and attended Bowling Green State University. For years she worked alongside her husband, Jim, in their family business, Buderer Compounding Pharmacy in Sandusky. Joyce was born into the Catholic Church and enjoyed not only being a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, but also being a part of the entire Sandusky Catholic Community. She loved socializing and dancing, and spent time surrounded by friends as a member of Plum Brook Country Club, her Faith Sharing Group, multiple book clubs, the Sandusky Garden Club, The Assembly Club, The Cotillion Club, and formerly as a member of the Sandusky Yacht Club and the Catawba Island Club. Over the years, Joyce was passionately involved in the Follet House Museum, Firelands Symphony, Providence Hospital Gift Shoppe, Lamp Lighters Fundraiser Ball, and the Firelands Regional Medical Center Fashion Week. She will be remembered by all for her vibrant personality; her laugh being uplifting and contagious to everyone in the room. Joyce's neighbors will especially recall her talents and artistry as she cared for her home, yard and garden to perfection.

Joyce is survived by her husband, James Buderer, whom she married on November 30, 1963; son, Matthew (Nancy) Buderer of Oak Harbor; daughter, Melanie (Jim) Bogden of Huron; nine grandchildren, Bryce, Andy and Nathan Buderer, Caleb, Keily and Keaton Balduff, and Kyle, Joseph and Thomas Bogden; one brother, Dr. Lawrence (Nancy) Gfell; two sisters, Marge (David) Hofheinz and Mary Lou (Joseph) Viviano; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, Joyce is preceded in death by her son, Brad, in infancy.

A Celebration of Life for friends and family to gather will be held on Friday, November 4, 2016 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Plum Brook Country Club, 3712 Galloway Road, Sandusky, OH, 44870. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 429 Central Avenue, Sandusky with Fr. Joseph Steinbauer officiating. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory in Sandusky is assisting the family with arrangements.

To honor Joyce and her love of animals, those wishing to contribute to her memory may do so to the Humane Society of Erie County, 1911 Superior St. Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.