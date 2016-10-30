James L. Knoll

He was born April 25, 1931 in Norwalk and was a 1949 graduate of Monroeville High School. Jim was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict. Jim was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 547, both of Monroeville and was a proud lifelong farmer.

He is survived by one sister, Annabelle Meyer of Monroeville; one brother, John Knoll of Georgia; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Lucille (Swan) Knoll; one brother-in-law, Ambrose Meyer and one sister-in-law Mary Knoll.

Friends may call Thursday, November 3, 2016 from 4-6:00 PM at the Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe Street, Monroeville. They may also call on Friday, November 4, 2016 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 121 W. Broad Street, Monroeville. The Rev. Dr. Amy C. Little will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Monroeville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.