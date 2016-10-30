Georgia L. Obrenovich

She was born March 16, 1923, in Centerburg, Ohio, to the late George W. and Hazel M. (Wheeler) Parker, and lived in this area most of her life. Georgia was a farm wife, was the former head nurse at the Shady Lane Home in Norwalk, Ohio, and had worked in the office of the Homestead Inn, in Avery, Oho.

Georgia enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo, word search puzzles, and the companionship of her dog, Lady.

She is survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Haylor of Norwalk, Ohio, and Mary Ferrell of Milan, Ohio, by her step son, Michael Obrenovich of Medina, Ohio, by her step daughter, Jeannie Obrenovich of Collins, Ohio, by 2 grandchildren, great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Obrenovich in 2000, by her daughter, Beverly Ann Gregory in 1950, by her brother, Russell Parker, and by her sisters, Flora Brown, and Anna Mae Dexter.

There will be no calling hours. Private graveside services will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Norwalk, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio 44857.

Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.