Marilyn A. Hohler

She was born March 12, 1927 in Carey, Ohio, to the late Vincent G. and Alma A. (Brodman) Orians, and came to this area in 1952 from Toledo, Ohio, and married her late husband, Milton F. Hohler, September 6, 1952.

Marilyn was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, where she was a Eucharistic minister, and member of the Women of St. Paul. She was a graduate of Salem High School in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and was the owner of Marilyn’s Beauty Shop for 40 years. Marilyn enjoyed playing cards, and was a member of the Bridge Club. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Craig F. and Michele Hohler of Cypress, Texas, Janis M. Burdge of Norwalk, Ohio, Charles J. and Kathy Hohler of Concord Twp., Ohio, Alan R. and Julee Hohler of Powell, Ohio, and Kris and Dennis Doughty of Norwalk, Ohio, 9 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Donald E. Orians of Florida, and by her sisters, Rosemary Lones of Toledo, Ohio, and Ardyth Franklin of Findlay, Ohio.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Milton F. Hohler in 2007, by her granddaughter, Emily Doughty in 1989, by her sister, Evelyn Bayer, and by her brothers, Francis, Basil, and Paul Orians.

Friends may call on Tuesday, November 1, 2016 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 East Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Msgr. Kenneth Morman will officiate. Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, or to the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

