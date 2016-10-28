Don Fidler

He was a Plymouth resident for the majority of his life. Following high school, he married Sherry Smith of Shiloh, joined the U.S. Army Reserves and went to work for Northern Ohio Telephone Co. which later became GTE. Don spent 9 years in the Reserves and retired after 35 years with the phone company. Upon his retirement, he went to work for the Village of Plymouth as cemetery sexton until he retired to Florida in 2005, where he attended Ocoee Oaks United Methodist Church. Don’s fondest memories included being active in Plymouth Midget/Lou Gehrig League and loved telling his grandkids about those years. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and running field trial dogs. Above all he loved his family more than life itself and was happiest when they were all together.

He left behind his wife of 59 year; daughter, Connie Lahmon of Plymouth and son Mark Fidler of Port Charlotte, Florida; 3 grandchildren; Beth (Ronnie) Tash of Orlando, Florida, Wesley (Hailey) Fidler, Fairfield, Ohio and Reese Lahmon (Tana Grimes) of Monroeville, Ohio and 3 great grandsons; Travin and Rayden Tash and Gabriel Lahmon. Four brothers: Jim (Joanne) Fidler, New Haven, Ohio, Dick (Mary) Fidler of Plymouth, Ohio, Raymond (Judy) Fidler of Mansfield, Ohio and Dean (Freda) Fidler of Greenwich, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandparents, Carrie (Estep) and Howard Biller and paternal grandparents, Harriet (Mellott) and Henry Fidler and son-in-law, Ronald Lahmon.

Baldwin Bros. in Apopka, FL were in charge of the cremation and according to Don’s wishes, a graveside services will be held at a later date in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh, Ohio.