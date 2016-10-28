Cora Hager

She was born Sept. 18, 1937 in Bellevue to Boyd and Donna (Trigg) Kelly.

Cora was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Bellevue. She owned and operated the Dairy Queen (later North Pole Dariette) in Bellevue for 37 years. She loved animals and was an avid bowler, but she really loved cheering for the Buckeyes, Indians, and Cavs. Cora had a sense of humor that was second to none. She was known for her quick wit and great one-liners. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her children, Matt Canode of Florence, Ky., LaDona (Marc) Weisenberger of Bellevue, and Kip (Erica) Hager of Bellevue; grandchildren, Chris Clark, Corbin Clark, Shelly Canode, Corrie Canode, Shane Canode, Reese Canode, Riley Hager, Will Hager; great-grandchildren; a sister, Lynda (Jim) Todd of Bellevue; nieces and nephews; and her aunt, Marjorie "Pudge" Jones of Bellevue.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Donald Canode, Sr.; her daughter, Pamela Sue Canode; and son, Donald Canode, Jr.

Cora's service will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 428 Kilbourne St, Bellevue, with the Rev. Dr. Diane Carter officiating. Burial will be in Bellevue City Cemetery.

Auxter Funeral Home, Bellevue is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be given to the Bellevue Rec Center or Stein Hospice.

