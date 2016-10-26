Sidney “Mike” Lengyel

Sid proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He drove for several area trucking companies and farmed for many years. Sid owned and operated the Greenwich Garage until he retired in 2014.

He was a member of the Fitchville Conservation Club. Sid loved to bowl.

Survived by daughters, Susan Lengyel of Greenwich and Sandra Parker of Texas; companion, Pat Scheid of Greenwich; grandchildren, John, James, Jeremy and Dorothy Hunt; siblings, Lois (Charles) Manning, Dorothy “Dottie” (Butch) Campbell, Margaret Brant, Shirley (Thomas) Halverson, Joyce (Kenneth) Strickler, Robert (Margaret) Lengyel, Larry (Michelle) Lengyel, Charles (Irene) Lengyel, Raymond (Annette) Lengyel and Karl (Mary) Lengyel and sister-in-laws, Cheri and Mary.

Sid was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Dorothy Lengyel; wife, Loretta Lengyel; companion, Opal Grosscup; brothers, Ralph and John Lengyel and sisters, Janet Gould, Janice Lengyel and Mary Lou Lengyel.

Friends may call from 2 – 4, Friday, October 28, 2016 at the Greenwich Fire Station Community Room, 49 Main St., Greenwich. A Memorial Luncheon will be held at 2:00 p.m. , Sunday, October 30, at the Hartland Township Hall. Private burial of cremains will take place at a later date. Eastman Funeral Home, Greenwich assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com