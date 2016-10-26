Ronald Rankin

He was born April 16, 1938 in Calgary, Canada, the son of the late Harlow D. Rankin & Kathleen B. (White) Rankin Mazur.

Ronald retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad in 1998. He was a union rep from the T.C.U. union. He was a US Army Veteran.

He was a member of Cape Coral Community Church, Eagles Aerie 490, American Legion, VFW, and Moose Clubs.

Ron enjoyed golfing and bowling.

Survivors include his wife Joann (Evans) Rankin, whom he married Oct. 5, 1991 at Smith Mountain Lake, Va.; sons, Richard H. Rankin of Bellevue, Randall S. Rankin of Bellevue; a daughter, Lynn A. (Donald) Noftz of Vickery; even grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and brothers, Brian (Laura) Pierce of Fremont, Gary (Kim) Mazur of Catawba.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Judy A. (Fout) Rankin, step-son; Anthony Evans, granddaughter; Ashley Rankin and a great-grandson, Zenith Pullum.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Foos and Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday. Burial will be at Bellevue Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, Fla. 33908 or Cape Coral Community Church, 811 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral, Fla. 33991.

Memories and condolences may be shared at foosfuneral.com.