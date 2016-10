A U.S. Army Veteran, he enjoyed golfing and bowling.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Foos and Foos Funeral Service where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday. Burial will be at Bellevue Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Hope Hospice, Fort Myers, Fla. or Cape Coral Community Church, Cape Coral, Fla. Memories and condolences may be shared at foosfuneral.com