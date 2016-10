She was born on February 5, 1920 in Elyria. She had worked at the former Berlin Heights Basket Factory, Western Automatic in Elyria and helped her first husband on their dairy farm. She was an avid gardener even in her 90s.

Friends may call on Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at the Morman Funeral Home, Wakeman. Burial will follow at Florence Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Sprenger Hospice.