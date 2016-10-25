James E. Derby

A lifelong Norwalk resident, he graduated from Norwalk High school in 1973, then served in the U.S. Navy from 1973 to 1977, obtaining the rank of Radio Operator Third Class aboard the U.S.S. MacDonough.

James worked as a dispatcher for the Huron County Sheriff's Department, Ebert's in Norwalk and Staples in Sandusky.

An enthusiastic sports fan, James was a constant supporter of Cleveland sports teams, as well as the Norwalk Truckers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. When he was younger, James played tennis, and bowled in several local bowling leagues.

James is survived by his sister, Gail Schneider of Norwalk; brothers, Thomas, Alan, and Charles of Norwalk and Robert (Nancy) of Bloomville, Ohio; nine nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald H. and Kathryn Derby, and by his brother-in-law, Paul Schneider of Norwalk.

A family memorial service is being planned.

Local arrangements are being handled by Walker Funeral Home.