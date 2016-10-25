Donald R. French

He was born July 14, 1947 in Ashland, KY to the late Mason and Mary (Stephens) French. He was a 1965 graduate of Tecumseh High School in New Carlisle, OH. He served in the US Navy from 1965 until 1968 on the USS Forrestal during Vietnam. He was self employed as a welder, D.R. French Welding, and worked for numerous companies: P.C. Campana Inc. in Lorain, US and Republic Steel, Huron Lime Plant, Sandusky Foundry, Hanson Quarry in Sandusky, Steel Mills in USA, Canada, England, Scotland and High Line and Pipe Lines.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Charlene A. (Power) French; children, William French and Chad French, both of Sandusky, Erica (Scott Motz) Tressler of Wadsworth and Shanna (James) Hanson of Tolono, IL; seven grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; sisters, Gloria (Roger) Petty of NM, Kay (Ret. Major Rick) Donavon of SC, Reva (Bob) Montgomery of Warren, OH; and a brother, Mickey (Maxine) French of Waynesville, OH.

Friends may call on Saturday, October 29, 2016 from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. at Freedom Christian Fellowship, 4935 State Route 601, Norwalk with Pastor Roy Harless officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at Hartland Ridge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com