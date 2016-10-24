Bradley Bova

He was born June 17, 1993 in Bellevue, the son of Barry and Dawn (Strayer) Bova of Bellevue.

Bradley had one of the most spontaneous, infectious personalities ever witnessed. His bright smile, rumbling laughter, and bigger-than-life personality would fill the entire room. There wasn’t a soul that met him who did not get a chance to hear his passion for politics and the injustices of the world. He was always fighting for the underdog, the outcast or anyone in need.

Unfortunately, his carefree and curious nature led him down the path of addiction — cunning, baffling and powerful. He was no match. He was working toward recovery, but for reasons that will never be known, the insidious disease crept back in one lonely night and his battle ended.

Bradley leaves behind his parents; brothers, Bryan and Noah Bova; a sister, Natalie; grandparents, Renee (Strayer) and Barry Hart; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack Strayer, Richard Bova and Loraine Moore Bova.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Foos and Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue. A celebration of Bradley’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 428 Kilbourne St., Bellevue with the Rev. Diane Carter officiating.

Memorials may be made to OHIOCAN – Sandusky County Chapter through the funeral home.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com.