Thomas James Mockler

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Thelma Ruth Mockler (nee Krause) and his sisters Lois Fay and Elaine Conry.

Tom was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, The Serra Club and The Marine Corps League. He served as a United States Marine during the Korean War Conflict.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Esther (Sherwood) Mockler; two sisters, Jean Myers, and Joyce Mockler, both of Norwalk, OH; eight children: Julie (Bruce) Kijowski of Norwalk, OH; Rebecca (Mark) Kopcienski of Avon, OH; Mary Beth (Mike) Giannetti of Davisburg, MI; Kathleen (Rick) McKinney of Norwalk, OH; Elizabeth (the late William) Smith of Willard, OH; Thomas (Kelly) Mockler of Jesup, GA; Jean (Robert) Vanderpool of Norwalk, OH; and Rachel (David) Jenkins of Milan, OH; 32 grandchildren Justin, Patrick, Jonathon, and Melissa Kijowski; Kimberly Burnard and Andrew, Julia, Christian and Lauren Kopcienski; Adan and Miguel Ramos; Mary Castleberry, and Elizabeth, John and Noah McKinney; Rance, Molly, Jacy, Libby, Charlotte and Ivy Smith; TJ, Timothy and Theodore Mockler; Steven, Courtney, and Emily Mockler and Anna and Benjamin Vanderpool; Michael, Zachary and Nathan Jenkins. He is also blessed with 12 Great-grandchildren.

Friends may call on Sunday, October 23, 2016 from 2:00 – 7:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10:30 A.M. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 E. Main Street, Norwalk with Monsignor Kenneth Morman, pastor of the church, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Milan.

His family would appreciate that any memorial donations you wish to make would be sent to support the St. John Neumann Serra Club, c/o Mary Cutnaw, 41 Ridegwood Drive, Norwalk, OH 44857 an organization that encourages vocations to the ordained ministry and consecrated life.