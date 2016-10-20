Betty J. (Goss) Grote

She was born Feb. 24, 1932, in Mayo, Fla., the daughter of the late J.H. McCall & Ida Lee (Mixon) McCall.

She attended school in Branford, Fla. and retired from Center Manufacturing.

Betty was a member of First United Methodist Church, Bellevue, and Eagles Aerie 490. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and bowling.

Survivors include her son; Jerry Goss of Columbus; daughters, Helen (Lloyd) Leinbaugh of Powder Springs, Ga., Cathy (Skip) Ruppert of The Villages, Fla.; stepdaughters, Gayle (Scott) Francis of Bellevue, Colleen (Tim) Soule of Clyde, Jill (Scott) Gildenmeister of Bellevue; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and stepmother, Emmie McCall, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald “Jerry” Goss, who died in 1979; second husband, Marvin E. Grote, who died in 2015; and her stepson, Ted Grote.

Friends will be received on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 from 1 – 3 pm at Foos and Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, OH. A funeral service will be held Monday, Oct. 24, 2016 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bellevue Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to your local hospice.

