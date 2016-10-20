logo
Betty J. (Goss) Grote

BELLEVUE — Betty J. (Goss) Grote, 84 of Bellevue and The Villages, Fla., died Tuesday at her residence in Florida.

She was born Feb. 24, 1932, in Mayo, Fla., the daughter of the late J.H. McCall & Ida Lee (Mixon) McCall.

She attended school in Branford, Fla. and retired from Center Manufacturing.

Betty was a member of First United Methodist Church, Bellevue, and Eagles Aerie 490. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and bowling.

Survivors include her son; Jerry Goss of Columbus; daughters, Helen (Lloyd) Leinbaugh of Powder Springs, Ga., Cathy (Skip) Ruppert of The Villages, Fla.; stepdaughters, Gayle (Scott) Francis of Bellevue, Colleen (Tim) Soule of Clyde, Jill (Scott) Gildenmeister of Bellevue; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and stepmother, Emmie McCall, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald “Jerry” Goss, who died in 1979; second husband, Marvin E. Grote, who died in 2015; and her stepson, Ted Grote.

Friends will be received on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 from 1 – 3 pm at Foos and Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, OH. A funeral service will be held Monday, Oct. 24, 2016 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bellevue Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to your local hospice.

Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.foosfuneral.com.