SPC Kaleb M. Loyer

He was born January 1, 1991 in Oberlin, OH. He was the oldest brother of eight children, was a graduate of the Cleveland School of the Arts and attended Cleveland State University, where he enjoyed playing the Bass in the Orchestra. He served in the United States Army as a 68W10 Health Care Specialist assigned to HHC, 23rd Quartermaster Brigade in Fort Lee, VA. He was a father, a classically trained musician and enjoyed video games, fostering animals from the shelter and was an avid book enthusiast.

He is survived by his son, Avery Michael Loyer; father, Christopher (Rosalie Pritt) Loyer; mother, Kandie Moldenhauer; siblings, Cheyenne Loyer, Warren Loyer, Seth Barlekamp, Summer Barlekamp, Armon Gamiere, Orchid Kenis and Audrey Kenis; step-fathers, James Kenis and Mark Gamiere; paternal grandparents, Michael A. Loyer, Sandra Loyer, Pam Good, Glenn (Pam) Pritt; maternal; grandparents, Claudell Rewoldt, Maria and Michael Gamiere.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Douglas Good.

Friends may call on Friday, October 21, 2016 from 2:00 – 7:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. A funeral service with military honors will be held Saturday at 10:00 A.M. in the funeral home with the Rabbi Susan Stone officiating. Private interment will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, OH.

Memorial contributions may be sent to animal rescue centers near you or the Cleveland School of the Arts.

