Marian Alice Droll

Marian was born April 5, 1930 in Sherman Township, Monroeville, to Albert and Agnes (Burgel) Siesel. She married Henry Robert Droll May 1, 1954 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Monroeville and he died February 10, 2016.

Mrs. Droll is survived by two sons, Richard H. (Lynn Kaffine) Droll of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Kenneth R. (Arlene Jablonski) Droll of Watauga, Tennessee; two daughters, Karen M. (Don) Price of McCutchenville, LaVon A. Droll of Tiffin; six granddaughters, Christina Butcher, Kristin Wimmer both of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sharon Stover of McCutchenville, Nancy (Doug) Oldaker of Tiffin, Beth (Cody) Honse of Mansfield, and Bonnie (Marcos) Lucero of Florida; five great-grandchildren, Lilli’ana Martinez, Taiyah Mooney both of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Jasmine Miller of McCutchenville, Dominic Stover of McCutchenville, and Gage Honse of Mansfield; two sisters, Helen Myers of Monroeville, and Virginia (James) Green of Florida; and a cousin, Harold Zimmerman of Norwalk, who was raised by her parents.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a brother, Donald Siesel.

Marian attended Bismark School. Bismark, and then attended Monroeville High School and was a 1964 graduate of the Tiffin Academy of Hair Design. She was a homemaker, retired as a beautician of 39 years and a Tiffin City school bus driver for 15 years of service. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Tiffin, were she was a member of the Rosary Altar Society. She was an avid camper, a collector of bells, and enjoyed the craft of crocheting and knitting. Marian traveled extensively around the United States visiting all 50 states, and traveled throughout Canada, Mexico, Europe and Asia. Special thanks to Sister Patricia Miller of St, Francis.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe Street, Tiffin, Ohio 44883, (419) 447-3113. A wake service will be 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Prayers will be said at 9:30 a.m. Monday, October 17, 2016 at the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Joseph Szybka, officiating. The Rosary will be recited 20 minutes prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contribution may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church for Masses or Community Hospice Care in care of the funeral home.

For directions, send condolences to the family, or to view the Tribute Video go to: www.traunerofuneralhome.com