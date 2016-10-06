Dalton J. Springer

He was born on March 3, 2005 in Akron. He was a fifth grade student at Western Reserve Elementary School. He loved sports, particularly football, and trains. He was a hero to many whose lives he touched. He is survived by his parents Karl and Amanda (Simms) Springer, a sister, Kristina, all of Collins, his maternal grandparents Tom and Charlotte Hall, of Amherst, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins. He was preceded in death by his favorite Uncle Roy.

Friends may call on Sunday from 1:00 pm until the time of services at 4:00 pm at the Morman Funeral Home, 16 Cooper Street, Wakeman. Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com The family would like to thank the Wakeman and Collins communities for their support and generosity throughout Dalton's journey.