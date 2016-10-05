Marjorie H. Zika

She was born March 6, 1923 in Huron, Ohio, to the late Emil J. and Helen A. (Wasily) Winkler. Marjorie was former owner of Marjorie’s Beauty Shop in Huron, Ohio for 15 years, was a Real Estate Broker for Milan Village Realty for 20 years, and retired from Walmart at age 87. Marjorie loved to cook, was well organized, was a hard worker and enjoyed her jobs, traveling with her late husband in their motor home, was an avid reader, loved the series Elliot Ness-The Untouchables, kept amazing photo albums with history documentation and was very independent and enjoyed going out for lunch with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Jacquelyn A. Miller of Norwalk, Ohio, Prudence J. (Jesse) Bowser of Berlin Heights, Ohio, John F. (Carla) Zika of Norwalk, Ohio, and David J. (Patti) Zika of Norwalk, Ohio, 10 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Marjorie is also survived by her brother, William “Billy” Winkler of Huron, Ohio, and by her sister, Marilyn Davis of Plymouth, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph P. Zika, by her son, Daniel J. Zika, and by daughter, Patricia A. Williams.

Friends may call on Friday, October 7, 2016 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Fr. Paul Schreiner will officiate. Inurnment will be in McMillen Cemetery, Huron, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Norwalk Public Library, 46 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio 44857, or to Starfish Project Inc., P.O. Box 272, Norwalk, Ohio 44857 (Starfish39.com). Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com./