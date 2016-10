Holton was a Sixth Grade student at Bellevue Middle School. He loved to play Xbox.

Friends will be received on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, Bellevue where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

Memorials can be made to the family or on the gofundme.com page dedicated to Holton’s family.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com