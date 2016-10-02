Lois E. (Brown) Nippo

She was born April 2, 1951 in El Paso, TX to the late John Henry Brown and Evelyn Agnes (Chipman) Brown. She had a passion for riding with her husband on their Harley Davidson motorcycles and was active with the Huron River Hog Club. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians and spending time on social media. She loved her dogs and was active with the ASPCA movement. She had good relations with her coworkers and was a union steward for many years.

She is survived by her sisters, Nelda (Mitch) Pate of GA, her twin Joyce (Phillip) Cookie of WA and Barb Hussion of CO; brother, Patrick (Cindy) Jensen of IN; step-children, Jacqui (John Blasco) Nippo of Milford, MI and Michael Lane (Linda) Nippo of Swanton; three grandchildren, Dustin, McKinley and Phineas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard “Bernie” M. Nippo on September 26, 2016; son, Rodney Stumbo; and a brother, John Brown.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. Private interment will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Huron River Hog Club or www.bmfohio.org.

Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com.