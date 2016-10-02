Clarence Joseph Beat

He was born October 12, 1921 on the family farm in Attica, Ohio, the eldest child of Michael and Amelia (Hay) Beat. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcella, son, Stephen, daughter, Susan Rae, brothers Harold and Herbert, and his sister, Catherine Krause.

He is survived by his children; James (Lynette), Sandra Shaum, Patricia (Douglas) Sullivan, Marcia Fensler, Timothy, and Virginia (David) Treace; brother, Walter, sisters-in-law Arlene Simmons and Elizabeth Hipp, brother-and-sister-in-law Gerard and Patricia Hipp, and brother-in-law Charles Hipp; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Clarence attended Attica Public Schools. He helped his parents run the farm until 1944 when he joined the U.S. Navy and served at Pearl Harbor. He met his future wife, Marcella, at a square dance in Willard, Ohio. They became engaged "by mail" while serving in Hawaii. They married August 17, 1946. That same year, Clarence began his long career with the Maple City Ice Company in Norwalk, Ohio. He worked in all areas of the business and in 1960 began working at the Mansfield branch, Mansfield Distributing Company, as general manager and company vice-president. He retired in 1987 and then enjoyed 23 winters with Marcella in North Ft. Myers, Florida.

God and family were foremost in Clarence's life. This nearly 95-year-old patriarch was described by family and friends as humble, positive, kind, generous, disciplined, and a man of great character. He loved his many friends and relatives, his beloved doctor, Nyan Win, his former Florida pals, and neighbors at his condo community at The Crossings in Mansfield. He enjoyed euchre, gardening, exercising, travel, cooking for his family, and playing casino penny slots.

Clarence's family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4th at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, Mansfield. A rosary service will begin at 3:45. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, October 5th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 104 W. First St., Mansfield. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Capital City Hospice, 1650 Watermark Dr., Suite 180, Columbus, Oh 43215 or St. Peter's Parish. www.herlihy-chambers.com.