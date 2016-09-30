Gerald “Jerry” Shepherd

Jerry worked for Akron Standard Mold for several years. He was a devout Democrat and served as the Central Committee person. He was an avid gardener and would share the harvest with friends, family and neighbors. Jerry enjoyed going to auctions especially the produce auction in Blooming Grove.

Survivors include his children, Charlotte (Tom) Armstrong, of ID, and Chris Shepherd, of Willard; grandchildren Emily and Owen Shepherd, grandchildren Joshua, Katrina (Dustin) Rone, Chase, Cody, Cherish, and Eli (Mackenzie) Armstrong; 2 great grandchildren Annabelle Rone and Alivia Armstrong; siblings Janet Sue Music, of Greenwich, Timothy (Kathy) Shepherd, of IN, David (Imagene) Shepherd, of Shelby, Gene (Kathie) Shepherd, of New London, and sister-in-law Julia Shepherd, of Greenwich. He was preceded in death by siblings James Shepherd, Patty Uland, Sandra Conaway, Wilda Stumbo, Joanne Wise and great granddaughter Cambridge Shay Armstrong.

The family would like to invite guests to wear bright Summer colors to the services.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, October 4, from 9:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service at the Greenwich Baptist Church, 96 Townsend St, Greenwich. Donations in Jerry’s memory may be given to the family C/O Eastman Funeral Home. Condolences may be directed online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.