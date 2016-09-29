Nicholas Hahn

He was born Nov. 21, 1927 in Rockbridge, Ohio. He was raised on the family farm there in Hocking County. He graduated from Rockbridge High School in 1945. He went on to The Ohio State University and graduated in 1950 with a bachelor’s of science degree in animal science. He served in the Army from 1950 to 1952, during the Korean War.

Nick began his professional career grading meat for the U.S. government. He then worked as a buyer for Producers Livestock in Marion. He started working at the J.H. Routh Packing Company in 1954 as a hog buyer.He became operations manager in 1970 and company president in 1985. He retired from there in 1995, but remained on the Board of Directors.

Nick and his wife Iris raised hogs on their farm in Huron County. He received numerous awards and citations because of his work in the livestock industry.

Mr. Hahn was a member of St. Sebastian and St. Gaspar del Bufalo Catholic Churches. He had served on parish council and on the allocations board of the Toledo Diocese, making recommendations to the Bishop of Toledo.

He is survived by his wife, Iris (Swartz) Hahn; his sisters-in-law, Nellie Hahn, Sharon Hahn and Mary Lou Hahn of Lancaster; a brother-in-law, Don Mathias; six children, William (Nancy Chamberlain) Hahn of Lorton, Va., Rose (Keith) Bosch of Sylvania, Nicholas (Lori) Hahn of West Olive, Mich., Christine (David) Tyl of Livonia, Mich., Martin (Colleen Martin) Hahn of Washington, D.C. and Fr. Scott Hahn of Hyattsville, MD.; grandchildren and their spouses, as well as great-grandchildren, Aaron, Jenny, Bella and Olivia Hahn; Nicholas, Rachael, Nathaniel Sauceda, Erin Bosch, Sara Hulett and Hannah Lenning; Jacob, Joshua, Benjamin and Aleah Hahn, James, Reina and Matthew Tyl, Zachery Kendrick, Mackenzie and Jack Hahn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Rose (Geiger) Hahn of Sugar Grove; his brothers, William, Jacob (Winojean), Paul, and Tommy Hahn; sisters, Theresa (Henry) Brandenburger, Louise (John) Moore, Clara Ellen Mathias, an infant sister, Rose Marie; and an infant brother Lawrence.

Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Auxter Funeral Home, 1105 Castalia St., Bellevue, where the Rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Gaspar del Bufalo Catholic Church, County Road 46, Bellevue, with the Rev. Scott Hahn officiating. Burial will be in St. Sebastian Catholic Cemetery. Military graveside services will be provided by the Bellevue VFW, American Legion, and Four County Marines.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be given to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky; Victory Temple Soup Kitchen, 1613 Hayes Ave, Sandusky; or a charity of the donor's choice.

