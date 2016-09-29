Mary Belle Jacobs

Born February 19, 1934 in Plymouth to Francis G. & Mary M. (Marshall) Heuberger, she was a Plymouth resident the majority of her life until moving to Shelby in 1999. A 1952 graduate of Plymouth High School, Mary attended North Central State Technical College, taking courses in banking. On July 12, 1952 Mary married the love of her life, Arthur Jacobs. She had worked at the 1st National Bank in Plymouth from 1968 until she retired in 1996. Prior to that she had worked at the Shelby Mutual Insurance Company and after retirement she worked at Drug Mart in Shelby. Mary was a current member of the First United Methodist Church in Willard, prior to that she was a member of the Plymouth United Methodist Church where she loved singing in the choir. She loved all kinds of music, especially Christmas music.

She spent her retirement winters with her husband at the Fun N Sun Resort in Texas. Mary's fondest memories in life were of traveling with her husband and family throughout the United States. Her greatest joy was being blessed with family and friends who continually showed great love for her.

She is survived by three children, Debbie (Dave) Kreis of Ashland, Cathy Holt of Upper Arlington and Doug (Angie) Jacobs of Plymouth, eight grandchildren, Shawn Kelley, Melanie (Chris) Yoder, Jennifer (Scott) Holt-Hill, Michael Holt, Brandon (Kristin) Holt and Gage Wright, Daniel (Dawna) Kreis, Douglas (Lisa) Kreis; great grandchildren, Ashton Kelley, Christian & William Yoder, Molly and twins, Jenna and Kathryn Hill, David, Daniele, Delaney, Kassydi and Natalie Kreis.; sister-in-law, Jenny Reed of Willard, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur Jacobs in 2014; two brothers, Clyde and Gilbert Heuberger and sister, Pearl Springer.

Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory on Saturday, October 1, 2016 from 1-4 PM. Memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM with Rev. Doug Beggs officiating. Interment will be held at a later date.

Memorial expressions may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Willard, 401 E. Howard St. Willard, OH 44890 or to Hospice of North Central Ohio, 1050 Daugh Drive, Ashland, OH 44805.

Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.