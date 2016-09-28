Vivian Marie Thomas

Vivian was born April 14, 1940 in Marietta, Ohio, to the late Bertha Ellen (Hupp) Thomas and William Dale Thomas. The family moved to Sandusky, Ohio, in 1941, and Vivian graduated from Sandusky High School in 1958.

She worked in clerical and accounting positions in Sandusky and in women’s clothing stores in Sandusky and Norwalk. Vivian and her mother moved to Norwalk in 1973, and Vivian worked at the Jean Frocks women’s apparel store managed by her mother in downtown Norwalk. They attended Calvary Baptist Church in Norwalk. Vivian enjoyed piano playing, cooking, gardening, and Bible reading and study.

She is survived by her brother, Edwin L. Thomas of Memphis, Tennessee, and his wife, Mary Margaret Jefferson.

There will be no visitation or services. Arrangements by the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk.

Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com.