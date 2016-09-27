Stephen “Steve” Sanders

Steve is survived by his wife Joanne Sanders, son Aaron Sanders, daughter Laura Gulbransen, and grandchildren Heidi Gonzales, Hailey Gulbransen, and Evan Cantrell.

Steve was born on August 19, 1949 in Willard, OH to Phillis Carnahan and William Sanders. He grew up in New London, Ohio and graduated from New London High School in 1967. He entered the United States Army in 1967 and is a Vietnam War Veteran. He returned home from the war in 1970 and married Joanne Welch in 1971.

His children saw him as a hero and followed in his patriotic footsteps. His son, Aaron, is currently serving in the US Army as a First Sergeant at Shepard AFB in Wichita Falls, TX. His daughter, Laura, recently retired from the US Air Force after serving 22 years and now lives in San Antonio, TX.

Steve was an accomplished craftsman at woodworking and furniture building. He was an honest and hardworking man who was dedicated to his family. He was active in the Pittsfield Community Church and often volunteered at the church’s community programs.

The family will receive guests Friday, September 30 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Eastman’s Funeral Home in New London, Ohio. A funeral service will follow from 3:00pm to 4:00pm, then a procession to Edwards Grove Cemetery in Greenwich, Ohio. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Steve's life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pittsfield Community Church 17026 SR 58, Wellington, Ohio 44090, Church4Today@gmail.com or to Stein Hospice at 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870, or www.steinhospice.org/donate. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting eastmanfuneralhome.com