Judy M. Pullin

NEW LONDON — Judy M. Pullin, age 69, of New London, passed away unexpectedly September 25, 2016 as a result of a car accident. She was born January 19, 1947 in Lexington, Kentucky, daughter of the late Robert and Clara (nee Strohmier) Hogan. Judy was a 1965 graduate of Marysville High School. Her graduating class was very close and had made it a tradition to meet annually. Judy received her BA in English from Ohio Northern University and her MA in Special Education from the University of Toledo. She was a retired school teacher and Intervention Specialist at the New London Schools. Judy was a member of the Rochester United Methodist Church and the Firelands Dulcimer Club. Judy was a devoted mother, loving wife and grandmother, musician, avid reader and world traveler.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Larry R. Pullin; her children, Steven M Pullin of Berea, Ohio, Catherine L (Allan) Lane of Middleburg Heights, Ohio and Brenda (Chad) Lewis of Clinton, Ohio; 5 grandchildren, Jon Olien-Lewis, Noah Lane, Emily Lane, Adam Lane, Kaitlyn Lewis and her siblings, Barbara Freeze of Wilmington, Ohio and Robert Hogan of Lexington, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Dan Olien.

Friends and family will be received from 1-3 and 5-8 p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2016 at the Eastman Funeral Home, 200 West Main St., New London. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the New London United Methodist Church, 58 East Main St., with Pastor James Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at the Rochester Cemetery, Griggs Road. Memorials if desired may be given to the Rochester United Methodist Church, 201 South State St., Rochester, Ohio 44090. Online condolences may be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.