Virginia M. (Lustek) Zybly

She was born December 30, 1933 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, to the late Frank and Antoina (Berlisk) Lustek, and was a former employee of the United States Postal Service.

Virginia is survived by her husband of 65 years, George Zybly, by her daughters, Jacci (Jon) Chapman, Synthia (Mark) Lisi, Kathleen (Glen) Gerstenslager, and Toni (Tony) Barman, by 7 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Richard (Linda) Lustek, and her sister Judy (Jack) Daniel. Virginia was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Mayhew.

Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 1322 Settlement Rd., Peru Twp., Ohio. Rev. Ronald Schock will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio.

Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com. Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main St., Norwalk is in charge of arrangements.