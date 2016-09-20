Iva C. Ash

She was born February 11, 1925, to the late Eric W. and Neva L. (Montry) Bahr, in New York City, New York, and lived most of her life in North Bergen, New Jersey.

Iva was a member of the St. Peter Lutheran Church in Norwalk, Ohio, and was a former Sunday school teacher and Girl Scout leader. She enjoyed crochet, knitting, reading, and spending time with her family. Iva was a former employee of Firelands Dry Cleaners, and also cleaned offices for Mid-Ohio Cleaning Services.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy J. (John) Cashmere, of Wakeman, Ohio, by her grandchildren, William C. Linden, Debra D. Linden, Krisi F. Linden, Tim Linden, Michael Linden, Shaun Linden, Bethany Smith, by her brother Herman L. Bahr, of Sandusky, Ohio, by her special niece, Phillis Burger, by her sister in law, Barbra Linden, and by 14 great grandchildren.

Iva was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Clifford W. Ash in 1990, by her sons Charles. A. Linden, Harold J. Linden, and Dennis Ash, by her brother, Walter Bahr, and by her sister, Ruby Whitachre.

Friends may call on Thursday, September 22, 2016, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 a.m. in Olena Cemetery, Olena, Ohio. Memorials may be made to the Norwalk Memorial Home Activities Fund, 272 Benedict Ave. Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Online condolences may be made by going to edwalkerfuneralhome.com.