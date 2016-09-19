William J. “Bill” Spoerr

Bill Graduated from New London High School in 1968 and had worked for Whirlaway in Wellington. He was a member of the Lakeshore Corvette club and enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

In addition to his mother, Bill is survived by his best friend Robert Ruggles.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday, September 22, from 6-8 p.m. with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m. at Eastman Funeral Home, New London. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, beginning at 10:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 18 Park Ave, New London with Father Doug Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Street Cemetery. Condolences may be directed online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.