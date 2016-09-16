Gary A. Burt

He was born January 17, 1942 to the late Leonard and Doris (nee Reed) Burt in Norwalk. Gary grew up farming and had hauled livestock for about 30 years. He enjoyed restoring John Deere tractors and had a collection of antique tractors until he was in his 60’s. Gary was a fun-loving guy who picked on those he cared about. He came up with many creative nicknames for friends and family.

Gary was a longtime active member of the Ohio Farmer’s Union, Ohio Farm Bureau and was an FFA Alumni.

He is survived by his children, Kelly (Todd) Tappel of New London, Brian (Kim) Burt of New London and Tracy (Mike) Carsey of Arizona; grandchildren, Shawna (Scott) Hansen, Corey (Stacie) Tappel, Kyle, Wesley and Christian Burt, Kelby, Mikayla and Hannah Carsey; great grandchildren, Jacob and Brooklyn Hansen and Bria Tappel; siblings, Larry Burt of Michigan and Lois Powers of Canada.

A visitation will be held on Monday, September 19, 2016 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at Eastman Funeral Home in New London, Ohio where a funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday with Pastor Timothy McCollum officiating. A private burial will take place at Clarksfield Methodist Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in care of the family to Eastman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be also made by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com