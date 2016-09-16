Eileen Louise Schafer

She is survived by her son Paul (Marcia) Schafer, of Clinton, Utah; granddaughter Kelly of Harrisville, Utah and grandson, Kevin of Layton, Utah. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Joseph Schafer.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, September 19, 2016 at Greenwich Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Lori Douglas-Weaver officiating. Eastman Funeral Home, Greenwich assisted the family with local arrangements. Online condolences may be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com