Stacey J. Stanley

She was born on April 21, 1973, in Amherst, Ohio to Charles and the late Gloria (Eitner) Stanley, and was a lifelong area resident, living in both New London, Ohio and Greenwhich, Ohio. She was a 1992 graduate of New London High School and attended North Central State College for nursing. Stacey was a former employee of Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio, as well as the Perkins restaurant, in Ashland, Ohio.

She enjoyed her dogs and loved spending her time with family and friends. Stacey is survived by her father Charles (Sandra) Stanley, of Huron, Ohio, by her sons, Kurtis J. (Kristi) Stanley, of Sandusky, Ohio, and Kory (Kylie) Stanley, of Bellevue, Ohio, and granddaughter, Jersey Stanley. She is also survived by her brothers, Joe (Laura) Stanley, of Ashland, Ohio, Nick (Heather) Adams, of Heflin Alabama, Scott (Kathene) Adams, of Vermilion, Ohio, and by her sister, Jeana Stanley, of Sandusky, Ohio. Stacey was preceded in death by her mother, Gloria Stanley in 2007.

Friends may call on Saturday, September 17, 2016, from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Rev. Jr. Kerns will officiate. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanley family either directly, or by going to the Stacey Stanley Go Fundme page. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.