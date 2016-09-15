Richard Staab

He was born Dec. 3, 1972 in Sandusky, the son of the late Michael and Nora (Smith) Staab.

Richard was a truck driver and farmer.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Staley of Bellevue; daughters; Kelly (Chase) Ferguson of North Carolina, and Kristin Staab at home; a sister, Ann (Roger) Root of Flat Rock; and a niece and nephews, Eric Root, James Root and Gloria Root.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Angel Staab and Kelly Staab.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sep. 20 at St. Gaspar del Bufalo Church, 16209 E. County Road 46, Bellevue. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Foos and Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue is in care of arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com.