Danny Eugene Moser

He was born on August 24, 1952 in Ashland, son of the late Robert D. Moser, Sr. and Helen L. Moser.

Dan loved fishing, hunting, gardening and canning. He also enjoyed collecting old sewing machines and working on his family tree.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jennifer; children, Michelle (Jason) Brummell of Louisville, KY, Christopher Eugene Moser of Norwalk, Michael Kochis of NC and Adam Aaro of Findlay; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; sisters, Brenda (Matt) Corkins and Karen Moser both of Greenwich; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his loving dog, Katie Marie; brothers, Gary Lee Grosscup and Bob Moser, Jr.; sister, Diania Lynn Dye.

His family will greet friends on Monday, September 19, 2016 from 1 pm until the time of service at 3 pm held at Eastman Funeral Home, 49 West Main Street, Greenwich. A burial will follow in Edwards Grove Cemetery, Greenwich.

Memorial contributions if desired may be given to the family in care of Eastman Funeral Home. www.eastmanfuneralhome.com