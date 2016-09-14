logo
Jeanne Hope Hopkins

GREENWICH— Jeanne Hope Hopkins (nee Egner), age 92, of Greenwich, died Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at The Willows of Willard. She was born April 12, 1924 in Greenwich, Ohio, daughter of the late Benjamin and Inez ( Hunter) Egner. She was a lifelong resident of Greenwich and a 1942 graduate of Greenwich High School. Jeanne married Robert L. Hopkins on October 10, 1943. Jeanne and her husband owned R.L. Hopkins Accounting in Greenwich from 1960 until 1987. She was an active member of the Greenwich United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, playing cards and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Dan (Betty) Hopkins of Litchfield, Ohio, Cynthia (Paul) Keinath of Dublin, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Donna Hopkins of Amherst, Ohio; 8 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren; her sister, Joyce (Robert) Smith of Shiloh . She was preceded in death by her Husband, Robert L. Hopkins in 2007, her son, Kenneth R. Hopkins in 2010, her siblings, Freeman and Paul Egner, Gertrude Nottke, Helen Snyder, Phyllis Bielstein, Christine Grahl.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2016 at the Eastman Funeral Home, 49 West Main St., Greenwich where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Lori Weaver officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwich Greenlawn Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Greenwich United Methodist Church, 18 East Main St., Greenwich, Ohio 44837. Online condolences may be made at : www.eastmanfuneralhome.com