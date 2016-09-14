Jeanne Hope Hopkins

She is survived by her children, Dan (Betty) Hopkins of Litchfield, Ohio, Cynthia (Paul) Keinath of Dublin, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Donna Hopkins of Amherst, Ohio; 8 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren; her sister, Joyce (Robert) Smith of Shiloh . She was preceded in death by her Husband, Robert L. Hopkins in 2007, her son, Kenneth R. Hopkins in 2010, her siblings, Freeman and Paul Egner, Gertrude Nottke, Helen Snyder, Phyllis Bielstein, Christine Grahl.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2016 at the Eastman Funeral Home, 49 West Main St., Greenwich where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Lori Weaver officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwich Greenlawn Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Greenwich United Methodist Church, 18 East Main St., Greenwich, Ohio 44837. Online condolences may be made at : www.eastmanfuneralhome.com