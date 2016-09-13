Sandra R. Weisenberger

She was born on Feb. 4, 1948 in Newnan, Ga. to the late Forest Collins and Sue Wargo.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 49 years, Cletus Weisenberger, II. She is also survived by her children, Christine (Gilbert) Cammarn of Wakeman, Lois (Gary) Roberts, Florida, Clete (Jacquie) Weisenberger III of Norwalk, Pam (James) Sherman of Kentucky, Sandi (Ken) Dendinger of Norwalk, Daniel (Carrie) Weisenberger of Bellevue, 25 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a sister, Gloria Howard of Norwalk.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Kenny Wargo.

There will be no service.

A family memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at the family homestead on Zenobia Road.