She was born Nov. 16, 1930 in Bellevue the daughter of Delton Jay and Mabel (Breon) Moyer in Bellevue.

Charlotte taught Sunday school for many years and volunteered at the Bellevue Hospital. She was an avid volleyball player and enjoyed playing cards and bingo.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Foos & Foos Funeral Service where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday. Burial will follow at Bellevue Cemetery.