Rose Burger

She was born May 3, 1944 in Speedwell, Tennessee, to the late Ross T. and Gladys D. (Ridings) Monday, and came to this area in 1954 with her family from Tennessee.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Norwalk, Ohio.

Rose retired from A.C.M.I. (Wappler Instruments) in 2007 with 30 years of service, where she was the treasurer of United Steel Workers Local #718. She was a member of Firelands Post #2743 Auxiliary, Ken Bur Bell Post #41 American Legion Auxiliary, and was a life member of Eagles Aerie #711 Auxiliary. Rose enjoyed bowling, camping, riding motorcycles, being outdoors, and especially enjoyed cooking for her family.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert L. “Bob” Burger of Norwalk, Ohio, by her children, Tamara Kay Klein of Norwalk, Ohio, Micheal Ross (Maureen) Burger of Willard, Ohio, and by Birdie Stevens of Norwalk, Ohio. Rose is also survived by her grandchildren, Brandi (Erich) Metzger, Ethan Schmenk, and Ross Burger, by her great grandchildren, Skylee Nickles, Aldynn and Brennan Metzger, and by her sisters, Geri White of Vickery, Ohio, and Cathy Loden of Norwalk, Ohio.

Friends may call on Wednesday, September 14, 2016 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery, Norwalk, Ohio. Rev. Thomas McClain, Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, Norwalk, Ohio will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.