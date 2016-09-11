Elizabeth Ann Hughes

She was born August 21, 1937 in Palestine, IL to the late Guy and Gertrude (Wolcott) Knight. She was an Avon representative for many years and also had worked for Carol's Ultra Stitch in Willard. She enjoyed sewing and playing bingo.

She is survived by her husband, Jack L. Hughes whom she married June 27, 1959; 2 children, Debra (Raeann) Rogers-Hughes of Columbus, Ohio and Doug (Elana) Hughes of Willard; 4 grandchildren, Alexander Loehn, Morgan Hughes, Katie Collins and Kody Collins; 3 great grandchildren, Liam, Elise and Kemper; brother, Dale (Nancy) Knight of Lakewood, WA; many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents. Guy and Gertrude Knight and 2 brothers, George and Jim Knight.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 13, 2016 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Secor Funeral Home where the funeral service will be Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Luigi Perez officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.