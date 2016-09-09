Craig Alan Ries

Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, Monday September 12, 2016, from 2 to 8 p.m. Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church, Monroe, from 10 a.m. until the services at 11 a.m.. Rev. Curtis Garland will officiate. Burial will be in East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Ida, MI.

Born January 10, 1986, in Monroe, Mich., Craig was the son of Randy and Karla (Umphrey) Ries. He was a 2004 Ida High School Graduate, who also attained his Bachelors Degree in Arts, Majoring in Philosophy in 2008. He worked for Back Office Associates in Norwalk, OH, for 4 years as a Data Migration Analyst.

Survivors include: his parents, Randy and Karla; a sister Jocelyn (David) Steffes; grandparents, Ken and Carolyn Umphrey; aunts and uncles, JJ Ries, Lori and Scott Sauders, Terri and Bob Goldman and cousins, Brian (Molly) Sauders, Alan Sauders, Shari Sauders and Matthew Goldman. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dale and Joan Ries.

Memorial contributions for Mr. Ries can be made to: The Craig Ries Education Scholarship through Education Plus Credit Union 15470 South Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI 48161. To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.