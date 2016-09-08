Linda L. (Reichert) Dowling

She was born February 27, 1936 in Willard to the late Dalton J. and Marjorie E. (Snyder) Reichert. She was a graduate of Willard High School and attended Ringling School of Art in Sarasota, FL. She raised her family in Amherst, moved to Willard in 1975 and then in 1990 moved to Norwalk. She enjoyed art, baking, Ohio State football and basketball and was known for her hand painted Christmas cookies.

She is survived by her children, Kristi A. (Jeff) Justi of Berlin Heights, Laura L. (Tim) Lloyd of Milan and Jeffrey S. (Lisa) Dowling of Augusta, GA; grandchildren, Cassie A. Dowling, Conner Dowling, Aaron D. (Ashley) Justi, Adam L. (Jamie) Justi, Haley Lloyd and Logan Lloyd; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Randee (Bill) Stamp; sister-in-law, Ruth (Bill) Howser; nieces and nephews, Chelsea (Ossama) Ennaki, Ryan (Natalia) Stamp, Bill (Sharon) Howser and Lisa (Howard) Sauer; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dean Dowling Jr on September 3, 1994.

A private graveside service will be held at Centerton Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.