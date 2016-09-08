Adam S. Castle

He is survived by his daughter, Kylee Castle; son, Jaxton Castle; mother, Sharon (Ken) Holida of Willard; step-grandparents, Dean & Gypsie Holida of Willard; maternal grandfather, Kenneth (Ellen) Danhoff of Willard; step-sister, Stephanie (Matt) Peters of Columbus; half-sister Courtney Adams; half-brother, Andrew Castle and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Lanny Castle and maternal grandparents, Janice (Robert) Remmy.

Friends may call at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio on Monday, September 12, 2016 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM where a funeral service will be at 1:00 PM with Pastor Blanche Tyree officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth. Memorial contributions may be made to P.A.A.R.I. thru the Willard Police Dept. Online condolences can be made at www.secorfuneralhomes.com