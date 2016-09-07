James L. Hunter

He was born on September 22, 1949 in New London, Ohio to the late William H. Hunter and Mary F. (Kelly) Mitchell. James graduated from New London High School in 1967 and from BGSU with a Bachelor’s Degree. He worked for many years as a Certified Public Accountant and was the previous owner of Hunter’s Sports Bar.

James was a Vietnam Era Army Veteran. He loved to golf and was an avid Ohio State and Cleveland sports fan. His generosity is well known and he will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

James is survived by his children, Kyle (Kelly) Hunter, of Columbus, and Jill (Demonte) Harper, Andrew Hunter, and Dustin Hunter, all of Sandusky; six grandchildren, Korey, Tia, Preston, Jackson, Nicholas, and Nick; brother, Blair (Debbie) Hunter, of New London; former wife and longtime best friend and love, Carol Hunter; and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Corrine Close; and brothers, Larry (in childhood) and Dale Hunter.

Friends may call from 4 P.M. on Friday, September 9 until time of funeral services at 6 P.M. in Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Burial services for the family will take place on Saturday in Fitchville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in James’ name to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting toftfh.com.