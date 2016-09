Frederick was born in York Township on March 23, 1932.

Visitation will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 4 at the Auxter Funeral Home, Bellevue. The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at The First United Methodist Church, Bellevue, with burial at McPherson Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church or the veteran’s organization of your choice.

Online condolences may be shared at www.auxterfuneralhomes.com