John E. Tuttle

Sep 5, 2016

WILLARD — John E. Tuttle, age 80, of Willard, Ohio passed away on Monday, September 5, 2016 at Pristine Senior Living in Willard, Ohio. He was born on January 9, 1936 in Martin, KY to the late Wrile and Edith (Vanderpool) Tuttle. John retired from Plymouth Locomotive as a pattern maker after 43 years of service. He enjoyed carving full size carousel horses and traveling with his wife.

He is survived by his wife Pauline (Waddles) Tuttle whom he married February 6, 1954; three daughters, Kathy (Joe) Roelle of Shiloh, OH, Susan (Wendell) Wright of Willard, OH, Dana Elaine Tuttle of Beaver Creek, OH; a son Jon Paul (Noelia) Tuttle of Plymouth, OH; eight grand children and ten great-grand children.

He is preceded in death by his parents Wrile and Edith (Vanderpool) Tuttle and a brother James Tuttle.

Friends may call at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, OH on Thursday, September 8, 2016 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM with Reverend Danny Hamilton officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice of Sandusky. Online condolences can be made at www.secorfuneralhomes.com