logo
Leave Feedback

no avatar
obituary

Kinsley Rose Mesenburg

• Today at 3:37 PM

NORWALK — Kinsley Rose Mesenburg, the beloved, stillborn daughter of Daylon Mesenburg and Victoria Yates was delivered into the arms of angels on September 1, 2016 at Fisher Titus Medical Center.

She is forever loved and will be dearly missed by many. She is survived by her parents; big brother Carter; grandmothers, Valerie Sword Yates and Angela Mesenburg; grandpa, Derek Yates; great grandparents, Mike (Jackie) Mesenburg, Charlene (Edwin) Yates, and Peggy Richards; aunt, Alexis Pitcher; uncles, D.J. and Trent Yates and many other members of a large loving extended family.

She is preceded in death by “Papaw” Bobby Sword and Great Grandmother Chris Sturn.

A private graveside memorial service for close family members and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in care of Eastman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.