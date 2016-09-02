Kinsley Rose Mesenburg

She is forever loved and will be dearly missed by many. She is survived by her parents; big brother Carter; grandmothers, Valerie Sword Yates and Angela Mesenburg; grandpa, Derek Yates; great grandparents, Mike (Jackie) Mesenburg, Charlene (Edwin) Yates, and Peggy Richards; aunt, Alexis Pitcher; uncles, D.J. and Trent Yates and many other members of a large loving extended family.

She is preceded in death by “Papaw” Bobby Sword and Great Grandmother Chris Sturn.

A private graveside memorial service for close family members and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in care of Eastman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.