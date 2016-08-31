He was born on December 27, 1938 in Drift, Kentucky to the late Andrew and Alice (Mitchell) Kidd. Mr. Kidd was a retired tow motor operator for Sheller Globe/Mayflower in Norwalk. He was an excellent cook, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, racing cars and watching NASCAR, but more importantly he enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by three children, Janet Kidd (Happer Adams) of Willard, Judy (Greg) Adams of Prestonsburg, KY, and Jeff Kidd of Willard; mother of his children, Madeline Cason of Willard; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Matt), Janel (Bill), Jeffrey (Amanda), Stacey (Jody), and Stephanie (Mark); ten great grandchildren, Sydney, London, Silas, Madi, Bryson, Colten, Riley, Ethan, Drew, and Gabby.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by five sisters, Clora, Dakota, Lorain, Betty Ruth, and Lora Bell.

Burial will be held in the Greenwood Cemetery in Willard, Ohio at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences can be made at www.secorfuneralhomes